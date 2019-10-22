Menu
Who is the owner of Gympie's worst tattoo?
HORRENDOUS: Is this Gympie bloke's tattoo the worst ever?

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
Sam Gamble:
Sam Gamble: "Henry Hamilton takes the cake any day of the week with this horrendous back piece." Contributed

IT'S THE title nobody wants to hold, but one which now belongs to an unfortunate Gympie resident by the name of Henry nonetheless.

Henry "won” The Gympie Times' search for the region's worst piece of body art with his undeniably dodgy back piece, appearing to show a naked woman bending over and defecating.

He was stitched up for a nomination by his good mate Sam, who shared a photo of the crude ink job and said Henry "takes the cake any day of the week with this horrendous back piece”.

That opinion turned out to be right on the money, as Henry collected a whopping 56 per cent of the final online poll.

It was a three-way tie for a spot on the podium, with terrible home jobs depicting a stick figure, a Great Northern logo and even a man's nickname unable to separate themselves.

As Sam recalls, Henry got the ugly tat as a result of losing a bet to another friend while holidaying in Bali, committing to the NSFW piece after his mate chose the design.

Gympie Times

