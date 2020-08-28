Horn’s sweet homecoming after brutal beatdown

Jeff Horn returned home yesterday to the three people who are always in his corner.

After being defeated by Tim Tszyu in a technical knockout in their super welterweight contest in Townsville on Wednesday, Horn's focus had shifted to spending time with his wife Jo and daughters Isabelle, 2, and Charlotte, 16 months.

"The good thing is, (Isabelle and Charlotte) kind of have no idea about it; even if they did I think they would still be happy to see me," he said.

The 32-year-old spent one week in Townsville before the bout, in what marked the longest time away from his family in years, as he said it was easier for them to be home.

"It's just a little bit difficult to take Jo and the girls, Charlotte's still very dependent on Jo."

The former Brisbane physical education teacher said it was difficult for his wife to watch the bout from a distance, and he was yet to decide on his boxing future.

Jeff Horn reunited with his girls in Brisbane. Picture: Annette Dew

"She preferred the more relaxed nature of teaching, it was less stress involved with my health, especially watching from a distance and watching me on TV struggling," he said.

"I'm not really thinking too much about it at the moment, I'm just going to have a week or so off, I don't want to make any fast decisions anyway.

"Tim Tszyu was the better fighter on the night, he definitely gave me a lesson and outboxed me on the night so good on him."

"I probably didn't fight my best but still all credit to him, he is definitely a great competitor."

