Hornet’s cutting sledge: Tszyu ‘a boy with a man’s name’

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Tim Tszyu celebrates winning the WBO Global and IBF Australasian super welterweight title fight between Tim Tszyu and Dwight Ritchie at ICC Sydney on August 14, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn says he's ready to burst young Tim Tszyu's bubble any time after his unbeaten rival scored the biggest win of his career, outpointing Shepparton's Dwight Ritchie at the Sydney International Convention Centre.

World No. 12 light-middleweight Tszyu will rise in the rankings as he used his crisper harder punches to cut Ritchie badly and score his 14th consecutive win, taking the 10-round decision 98-93, 98-92, 97-93.

Tszyu appeared on the verge of an early stoppage after a huge right hand opened a big cut on Ritchie's left eye in the third round.

Ringside doctor Lou Lewis seemed closed to stopping the bout but let it continue.

Ritchie, severely handicapped, bravely waded back into the fray behind a busy jab and crisp body shots.

Tszyu outpointed Ritchie across ten rounds. Picture by Brett Costello.

Tszyu wobbled him with another barrage in Round 5 but Ritchie refused to buckle.

Horn said he was impressed with Tszyu's boxing skills but said Ritchie had exposed many flaws even though he was fighting with just one good eye for most of the fight.

"I've really got bigger fish to fry than Tim Tszyu but good on him for bringing a lot of attention to the sport," Horn said. "It was a good win against a very brave opponent but I have no doubt that Tim is not on my level.

"Ritchie was impressive - a very good boxer - but he didn't have the power to hold Tszyu off. I hit a lot harder than Ritchie and would put Tszyu under more pressure than he's ever experienced.

"Tim Tszyu is still a boy. He's a boy with a man's name."

Horn faces Melbourne's Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on August 31 and says he'll fight Tszyu the day after he has to.

Is Tszyu ready for the big time? Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Tszyu said the win showed he is the "best in Australia".

He said he would talk about Jeff Horn after the Zerafa fight.

Earlier Brisbane's Carlton women's AFL star forward Tayla Harris bombarded media personality Renee Gartner with a series of big shots to score a stoppage at 1min 53 sec of Round 2.

Once Harris had her opponent hurt she jumped in with a series of crushing right hands, forcing referee Les Fear to stop the bout.

Harris mow has a record of five wins and a draw in six fights and her dream of fighting for a world title at Carlton's Princes Park remains alive.

Horn will face Michael Zerafa at month’s end. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese presented Sydney's Mexican-born Cesar Mateo Tapia with the Australian super-middleweight title belt after Tapia outpointed former IBO world super-middleweight champion Renold Quinlan in a one-sided battle.

Kazakhstan's undefeated world No. 6 super-middleweight (76kg) Aidos Yerbossynuly was too strong and persistent for former Australian 70kg champion Rocky Jerkic, handing him his second defeat in 19 fights with a one-sided points decision.

Sydney's welterweight (66kg) excitement machine Jack Brubaker won a cut eye stoppage over gallant Danny Kennedy in Round 8 of a sensational seesawing fight.