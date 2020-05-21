Hopes for Gympie downpour downgraded to a ‘patchy’ chance

The weather bureau's Gympie radar this afternoon shows bands of rain missing the region.

HOPES for a day of strong rainfall across the Gympie region have so far gone ungranted, but the Bureau of Meteorology says there’s still a strong chance of a downpour.

The BoM had predicted a whopping 95 per cent chance of rain for the Gold City today, with peak times expected through the afternoon and evening.

But the bureau’s radar loop has shown bands of rain predominantly missing Gympie, while Weatherzone’s 24 hour observations have shown no additional falls to the 2.8mm total recorded at 9am.

The BoM has Gympie’s total rainfall for May sitting at an even 10mm as of this morning, well short of the 71.4mm mean for the month.

BoM forecaster Shane Kennedy said chances of rain for the region remained strong but would only be “patchy”.

He said it looked like Gympie would only see something like “a millimetre or two”, well down from last night’s predicted range of 5 to 8mm.

“Overall (rainfall) is likely to be pretty widespread, so it’s still likely to pick up at least a millimetre or two, but it will be fairly patchy at this stage,” Mr Kennedy said.

“The cloud band is a bit more substantial further north, it’s been a bit more patchy to the southeast than expected.

“It’s likely to clear up from tomorrow.”