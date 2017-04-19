Hope 'reins' in healing both horses and humans

Ruth Polley (left) holds Lily while Shannon Goodwin, of Ag-solutions, looks after Pippa who suffered severe laminitis.

THIS is a good news story for both animals and people.

Under the motto of 'healing horses helping hurting humans' Kylie Read and Ruth Polley run a special project that has huge benefits for everyone.

Situated along the Eel Creek Rd, Hope Reins provides care, attention and love for horses and people aged between five and 105 who have mental and emotional issues.

Ms Read said they established Hope Reins after being sponsored to visit a ranch in the United States that was getting people and animals together.

HELPING THE HURT: Volunteer Anna Smith with quarter horse Squirt who was nursed back to health after suffering a broken leg.

"We deal with anxiety, loneliness, depression and anger issues,” she said.

"People with mental and emotional issues need a place they can get help to change.”

Ms Read said animals are great for dealing with disturbed people of any age.

"Animals are not judgemental, they know nothing of a person's background,” she said.

"As long as they are not hurt or threatened everything is okay and they bond readily.”

Ms Read said she has always been a horse person and there are many of them around that need care.

Kylie Read with farm dog Jemma who plays an important role in settling many people suffering from emotional problems.

"Getting a horse well again or improving behaviour means you really get to know the animal,” she said. "You get a feel for what the horse can do and who it may be best to help.”

Hope Reins has been used by Ag-solutions for trial work on their equine enhancer product that repaired a severe case of laminitis in a small pony.

Hope Reins runs eight week courses two hours a week that involve safety around horses, grooming, foot care and three riding sessions, one bareback.

"Those are all about getting a person out of themselves and doing things they have never done before or even thought about doing,” Ms Read said.

"The sessions are all about building trust and giving people with problems something they can do and are good at.”

"Each person is placed with a trained volunteer on a one on one basis, and it is good to see the change.”

Ms Read said really good results often happen with one of the farm's cattle dogs which has a way of getting in close to young people in 'hoodies' who are trying to hide from the world.

She said many of the people who visit have never been on a farm or in such open spaces, and part of the course involves farm tasks as mundane as picking up manure.

Hope Reins is a not for profit organisation that receives very much appreciated sponsorship from a number of commercial businesses.

Inquiries 0428 084 673.