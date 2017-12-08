Hope on the horizon for the Gympie Community Gardens Inc

SADLY, when Cooinda Aged Care resumed land they'd previously donated for use by the Gympie Community Gardens Inc, the gardens had to be dismantled to make way for extensions to the facility.

The aged care facility needed to expand and now, where the community gardens once stood, a new building and additional car parking spaces now stand.

So, for the past 12 months the project has been mothballed as coordinator Graham Chapman called it.

All of the former facilities and infrastructure was removed with the help of students from the trade and training centre at James Nash State High School at the end of last year.

"We had up to 20 children a day helping to dismantle everything,” Mr Chapman said.

Currently, all the material removed from the site is being stored at the Community Trade and Training centre on the TAFE grounds in Cartwright Rd, and has lain unused for the past year.

Students from the Trade Training class through James Nash State High School dismantle the Gympie Community Gardens late last year. Contributed

However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The Gympie Regional Council have offered a lifeline with the use of some freehold land close to the Gympie CBD.

However, there is still a little bit of paperwork to get through to make it official, so Mr Chapman is loathe to count his chickens, as it were.

"We still need to process all the legals to acquire the site,” Mr Chapman said.

But he is already excited about the prospect and has put together a wishlist of things he'd like to see at the new facility, the location of which he asked not to be publically revealed just yet.

Things such as several undercover areas using 40sqm of pavers, garden sheds, a permaculture set-up, a gravity fed water reticulation system, a pizza oven, native bee hives and an outdoor kitchen are all on the agenda, once the project gets the green light.

While the Gympie Community Gardens project is currently on the back-burner, Mr Chapman is keen to see it brought back to life, hopefully sooner rather than later, and would love to welcome a new crop of gardeners wanting to get involved with the garden.

"Ultimately, we'd like to run school holiday activities, with the council, once it's up and running,” Mr Chapman said.