Martin Simons (g/mgr. Fraser Coast Tourism and Events). Alistair Brightman
News

HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

Carlie Walker
5th Dec 2020 3:00 AM
FRASER Island tourism operators haven't given up on a successful festive season as a wildfire continues to burn across the World Heritage-listed area.

Fraser Coast Tourism & Events General Manager Martin Simons said after the island closed earlier this year because of COVID-19, there was a sense of frustration among operators.

The fire has been burning for six weeks and the island was closed to new visitors last week as as it edged closer to Cathedrals on Fraser and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Mr Simons said the operators were hopeful to be back in business by the time school holidays begins.

He said it would be an opportunity for people to see the island in a different way.

"The country is already regenerating," he said.

"It's an opportunity to see the island in a different way."
Mr Simons said there would be investigations into the way the fire had been managed.

"Hopefully by mid-December we can look past the smoke," he said.

"Obviously at the moment, the fire is still threatening."

Mr Simons said there would be potential challenges for four companies even when the fire was extinguished, with tracks to be maintained and the possibility of fallen timber on the island.

But he said park rangers would monitor that closely.

In terms of camping, Mr Simons said there were plenty of available beaches on the island.

"It's a big island, he said.

"We should be able to manage visitor interest and safety."

