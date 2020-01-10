Hope at last: Wet week predicted for Gympie

HOPE AT LAST: Like most of us in Gympie region, Klarhys Gear is ready for rain.

RAIN, up to 33mm of it, is forecast to bring relief to a parched Gympie region, starting at the weekend.

Changed conditions are also set to bring some chance of useful rain to fire ravaged parts of southern Australia.

A forecast break in our apparently unending dry weather could be the wet season at last, according to the BOM and the Higgins Storm Chasing website.

Forecasters say a return to normal Indian Ocean temperatures and restoration of more normal conditions to the south will bring relief to bushfire areas.

Drought breaking? “Fingers crossed,” said BOM forecaster Kimba Wong, who yesterday said Sunday could be Day One of a real wet season.

“Just running a bit late,” she said.

“We are expecting a change that will bring rain and storms to the Gympie area,” she said.

Chances of wet weather have increased dramatically, according to the latest seven-day forecast from the bureau.

Fire danger continues at the “Very High” level with mostly sunny conditions and highs of 35C today.

Tomorrow is forecast to be even hotter, with a 36C maximum and some possible rain.

The chance of a thunderstorm, initially predicted as a possibility for tomorrow night, has now slipped to Sunday, when the bureau predicts a 70 per cent chance of showers and some hope of a thunderstorm, along with up to 15mm of rain.

Monday is forecast to bring a shower or two and up to 5mm of rain.

Possible showers are the forecast for and a chance of thunderstorm, with up to 4mm.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday and a slightly reduced (40 per cent) chance of showers is the outlook for Wednesday and Thursday.