HOORAY! Gympie gyms excited to reopen as restrictions ease

Ashleigh Rimmington and Louie Langmead of Gympie City Gym. The gym is one of many around the Gympie region set to re-open this week after months of COVID-19 closures.

GYMPIE’S fitness community is “chomping at the bit” to hit the region’s gyms once again, after the State Government this week announced they would be permitted to restart after more than two months of forced closures.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced gyms and health clubs could open their doors for to up to 20 people from midday yesterday, 12 days ahead of the government’s initial stage two launch date and amid persistent calls for the state’s borders to reopen.

PT Paul Frampton of Empower Active, one Gympie region gym already back up and running.

Gympie City Gym revealed they would be officially opening again to their 2000+ followers from Thursday this week.

“It’s a very exciting time, it caught us a little off guard like the rest of the sporting and fitness community,” GCG owner Julie Rimmington said.

“We didn’t get much notice to shut down and we didn’t get much notice to open back up either.

“We knew there were going to be mandates out there, and we’ve been working on the gym the whole time.”

Snap Fitness Gympie is reopening very soon.

Mrs Rimmington said all gym and martial arts training staff had completed their mandatory COVID-safe training ahead of the reboot, along with multiple sanitary measures inside the gym itself.

“You can get in and out of the toilet wings with no touch, we’ve got stainless steel around all the doorways so they’re easy to clean, waterless urinals, touchless hand washing stations, and spreading machines out so they’re all at least a metre and a half apart,” she said.

“We’ve got signs up all over the gym. We’re putting up signs and videos on handwashing, wiping down equipment and everything like that.”

GCG members were due to get an email with all necessary information in the 24 hours following yesterday’s announcement.

Cooloola Fitness Centre owner operator Matt Stallmann says his gym will be back up and running soon.

Elsewhere around the region, Empower Active and Stay True Health and Fitness announced they were two of Gympie’s gyms to get straight back into studio action as of yesterday afternoon.

Jetts Gympie announced they would be reopening under limited capacities on Wednesday morning while Snap Fitness, NRG Health Club, Cooloola Fitness Centre and Curves were among the other local fitness centres asking members to stay tuned for an imminent official reopening date.