Hoons terrorise idyllic Gympie community, put lives at risk

CLOSE CALL: Jeff Beamish near where hoons crashed off the road and into a fence. the latest accident in a growing problem.

CLOSE CALL: Jeff Beamish near where hoons crashed off the road and into a fence. the latest accident in a growing problem. Renee Albrecht

FACED with late night hooning and constant crashed cars, Greens Creek residents are calling for common sense to prevail before someone is seriously hurt.

A resident for more than a decade, Sonia Beamish said there had been a number of alarmingly close calls on Tin Can Bay Rd between hoons and passing traffic.

She said it was common to find cars smashed into ditches beside the road, including last weekend's latest which ended with a car through a fence.

"(We watched it) reverse forward and back over (the) fence, trying to get out before police were called," she said.

This driver was particularly lucky, she said, because until recently there had been a tree where the car had ended up.

Residents had been alerted to this crash because of "the louder-than-usual bang" and several called emergency services, worried a serious crash had happened.

Jeff Beamish in front of the trail of destruction. Renee Albrecht

"We'd hate to think that a person is injured and trapped in their car and we did nothing."

Mrs Beamish said the drivers were almost always youths, who would make a quick to call a friend, relative or tow-truck to help get their cars back on the road.

While the hooning had been an ongoing problem for years, she said involving police was futile because the drivers were long gone before their calls could be answered.

"When they come out and do these doughnuts it last 20 seconds," she said.

"They'll make a show of it.

"You hear screeching and think 'here we go again'."

After this latest accident, Mrs Beamish said Greens Creek residents have asked Gympie Regional Council to install a crash barrier at the corner of Tin Can Bay and Cedar Pocket Rds, to reduce the chance of a serious injury.

But she also hoped people would take a moment to see if they could do something to help, too.

"I would like to appeal to the parents of Cedar Pocket and Greens Creek youths to check the tyres on their cars," she said.

"I just want to appeal to everyone to be sensible."