Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trying to
Trying to "impress his mates” was not enough to excuse an 18-year-old hoon from facing the music in the Gympie court. FILE PHOTO Gavin Ricketts
News

Hoon 'tried to impress mates' with Teewah Beach burnouts

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Aug 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRYING to "impress his mates” was not enough to excuse an 18-year-old hoon from facing the music for reckless driving on Teewah Beach earlier this month.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Cleveland Hank Lade had done burnouts, donuts and spun the wheels of his Nissan wagon up and down the sand dunes and on the beach at Red Canyon at about 5:15pm on August 3.

GET ALL THE LATEST GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

One witness recorded the incident and showed it to road police officers as they patrolled the beach the following day, helping officers to trace the car's registration back to Lade, the court heard.

Lade's solicitor asked Magistrate Chris Callaghan not to ban him from driving because it would likely cost him his job as an apprentice diesel mechanic.

She told the court her client had "freely admitted” his actions had been "stupid”.

Mr Callaghan called the offending "serious” because of the often fatal consequences of young drivers behaving recklessly.

"Young people who are inexperienced drivers ... showing off to mates generally and more often than not ends in tragedy,” Mr Callaghan said.

Lade was fined $350 and had three of the four points on his provisional licence taken off him. A conviction was not recorded.

cooloola coast dangerous driving gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region hooning teewah beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Hero helpers rescue injured baby whale at Rainbow

    premium_icon WATCH: Hero helpers rescue injured baby whale at Rainbow

    News Small team of locals saves injured whale washed up on sand

    OPINION: Hats off to Mayor for his tenacity and forethought

    premium_icon OPINION: Hats off to Mayor for his tenacity and forethought

    News LETTER: The Rattler will be our major draw card for tourism

    Why Gympie should celebrate these 40 extraordinary coaches

    Why Gympie should celebrate these 40 extraordinary coaches

    News Never underestimate the importance of a coach in a person's life.