Hoon driving mum’s car tried to outrun cops, now facing jail

Alec Richardson led police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for fishtailing and speeding at Rainbow Beach.

Alec Richardson led police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for fishtailing and speeding at Rainbow Beach.

A 20-year-old Gympie man has lost his licence for three years and has the threat of jail time hanging over his head after he tried to evade police while driving without a licence.

A day trip to Rainbow Beach ended in a police chase for Alec Gordon Richardson, after police caught him driving recklessly while on a suspended licence.

On March 7, this year police patrolling the area saw Richardson fishtailing and speeding in a beachfront carpark on Rainbow Beach Road, and tried to pull him over, the Gympie court heard on Thursday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Richardson sped off down the street trying to evade police, before turning off the road on to a dirt track, which turned out to be a dead end.

While he was trying to do a U-turn, police were able to corner him and he admitted to panicking and trying to escape as he had been driving without a licence.

Richardson led police on a chase after they tried to pull him over for fishtailing and speeding in Rainbow Beach.

The court heard Richardson had been on a suspended licence since last year, and had taken his mother’s car on the day.

Richardson had previously lost his licence in September last year for driving with a blood alcohol limit of 0.024, and was caught drink driving again on October 12, last year with a reading of 0.103.

Richardson had his licence suspended for three years and two months after his repeat offending, and in November last year was given a suspended jail sentence of three months.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving without a licence while on a court disqualification.

“It hasn’t gotten through to you,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

“If the court tells you not to drive you better not drive.”

Richardson’s lawyer told the court his client knew his behaviour was “stupid, dumb, immature” and a result of peer pressure.

“This young man is genuinely work saving,” said his lawyer.

Richardson was sentenced to six months in prison, released on immediate parole and disqualified from driving or holding a licence for three years.

“You’ve made a lot of bad decisions,” Mr Callaghan said.

“The next one will have a real serious consequence for you and you will spend time at the Maryborough Correctional Centre, which is not a nice place.

“Despite your age I’m satisfied imprisonment is the only sentence that can be imposed today, you won’t be sent to jail today. That will be put off until you decide to drive again.”