‘Hooked’: New crime series stuns fans

It has only just been released in Australia, but this true crime docuseries is already being touted as one of the best.

True crime is a competitive field, but this new docuseries glares in comparison for its unusual take on the riveting genre.

All six episodes of HBO's I'll Be Gone In The Dark have just hit Binge in Australia, and while you have most likely heard of the Golden State Killer, of which the series is built around, the angle is skewed more toward a journalist who dedicated her life to bring him to justice.

So much so, it's thought Michelle McNamara's commitment to the case potentially led to her fatal and accidental overdose in 2016 just before she finished her book, I'll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search For The Golden State Killer.

McNamara, who was 46, was survived by her husband, actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (who appears prominently in the series), and their daughter Alice.

Viewers have been engrossed by the show's depth, with true crime so often focused on perpetrators rather than victim; the series further bolstered by Oswalt's emotional feature.

“I’ll Be Gone In The Dark” on @hbomax is incredible. You just have to watch it. Tonight. Now I love @pattonoswalt even more. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 6, 2020

Released in February 2018, two years after her death, McNamara's tireless work on her book is widely believed to have led to the arrest of the actual Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his crimes.

While researching material for the book, McNamara worked closely with several detectives, highlighting details and connections they overlooked in this cold case.

The chilling title of the book and the docuseries were sourced from words spoken by the killer and rapist himself, as he reportedly said to one of his victims, "You'll be silent forever, and I'll be gone in the dark."

After his wife's death Oswalt, 51, hustled to finish her work and a year later announced the impending release of the book.

Patton Oswalt with his late wife, Michelle McNamara. Picture: Splash News

Roughly two months after the release of McNamara's book, DeAngelo was arrested.

A US navy veteran and former police officer, DeAngelo's life and moves throughout California almost perfectly match the Golden State Killer's crime spree.

He was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder based on DNA evidence as well as 13 kidnapping counts.

The police were able to find him due to the recent surge of DNA ancestry testing, something that McNamara long suspected would eventually bring him down.

In June, DeAngelo plead guilty to 13 murder and kidnapping charges and just as many rapes. This admission was part of a deal to avoid the death penalty. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole.

I'll Be Gone In The Dark is available to stream on Binge.

