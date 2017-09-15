Hooked from the first, and now looking for Relay help

ON THE RUN: Hooked on Relay For Life from the first, Rachel Dan now wants to encourage others to join.

FROM participant, to team captain, to a member of the organising committee - Gympie local Rachel Dan was hooked on Relay For Life from the first experience.

Now she is calling on her community to join her at Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Gympie Relay For Life.

The first time Ms Dan took to the Relay track was in 2010.

"I was invited to join a family friend's team, as they needed more people and I still remember that first Relay event well,” she said.

"It was raining heavily and very cold as we walked through the night, but our spirits were high and we had such a great time.

"From then on Relay has been a yearly event for me and I have always loved being a part of it and sharing the experience with others.”

This will be Ms Dan's first year as a member of Gympie Relay For Life's volunteer organising committee and she is lending a hand as the activities coordinator.

"I definitely get personal satisfaction from volunteering and really enjoy talking to so many new people and learning new skills along the way,” she said.

"I am also delighted to have a team of work colleagues and family members, many of who haven't participated in Relay before, joining me at this year's event.”

Relay For Life is an 18- hour event that involves teams keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight, in support of all Queenslanders, all cancers.

Ms Dan said it was an important cause to support and encouraged other locals to get involved by volunteering or registering teams.

"Sadly, cancer is something that touches everyone's lives in some way, so I'm just doing my part to help,” she said.

"I have lost an uncle and work colleague to cancer and seen many others affected by the disease.

"I really urge people to get involved with Gympie Relay For Life, as it's an amazing overnight event that really brings the community together - there is heaps of entertainment, the atmosphere is always fantastic, and all funds raised go to Cancer Council.”

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said continued support for Relay would enable the Cancer Council to achieve more.

"Cancer Council Queensland provides support for locals affected by cancer, investing in ongoing research and support programs for those in need,” Ms McMillan said.

"Participating in Relay For Life is a great way to help continue these endeavours and help make a vital difference right here in the local community.

"We are also still looking for people with plenty of energy and enthusiasm to join Rachel on our volunteer committee to help make 2017 another memorable event.

"Whether you can volunteer a lot of time, or just lend the occasional helping hand, we would love to have you on board.”