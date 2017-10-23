Hook, line and stinker at Borumba Dam

HOW is it that the bureaucrats at Seqwater can bring about the closure of the Borumba Dam camp grounds four weeks out from the Christmas school holidays and two weeks out from the Mary Valley Fishing Classic?

This is not the first recent example of bureaucratic controversy in this region.

Like many people, I am increasingly astounded and annoyed at the apparently unchecked, unilateral power of these unelected pen pushers who are making some astonishing decisions in our community.

Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey, we beseech you: overrule the nameless, faceless people at Seqwater, reopen the camp grounds and let them remain open at least until after the Christmas holidays. Spare Imbil and the Mary Valley this economic hit.

The Valley has suffered enough at the hands of Labor state governments, don't you think?

This closure reflects badly on the entire region and does nothing to enhance our reputation as a tourism destination - one so many businesses and our local tourism organisation are working hard to build. Families planning to compete at the Fishing Classic would have booked holidays and made arrangements. This will leave a bad taste in many mouths.