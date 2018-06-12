Honours flow for our real achievers

COMMON GROUND: John Cotter from Goomeri says he was working for all of Queensland.

WALKING on eggshells would have been good practice for two of Gympie region's best, Jennifer Harragon and John Cotter.

From treading lightly on the bowling green to walking the minefield of relations between farming and the natural gas industry, both have been recognised for their enormous contributions to the life of the nation.

The late Jennifer Gail Harragon, of Veteran, was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the General Division, for her sporting achievements, specifically for lawn bowls.

WINNING FORM: Champion Gympie region bowler, the late Jennifer Harragon, in action on the green. Bowls Australia

And Goomeri district grazier John William Cotter was recognised for his work finding common ground between the once warring interests of the farming and natural gas industries.

Mrs Harragon, who lived at Veteran but played for Kandanga, represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and the World Bowls Championships in 2004.

At the national level, she helped Queensland secure the National Round Robin trophy in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2005.

The Queen's Birthday Honours announcement lists her as national selector from from 2006 to 2012, after her retirement from competition in 2005.

The list of her achievements includes playing the game for many years and helping keep it organised during a long career as an official.

She was twice recognised in the Gympie District Australia Day Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sport (in 1998 and 2001).

Mr Cotter's job as a long-term agricultural industry representative became more complicated when he realised that too many people were losing out in the conflict between farming families and the gas exploration and natural gas production industries.

Finding common ground was the challenge and recognition came when he was named yesterday as a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

"It was a real bolt from the blue,” he said.

"You do these things, you get your head down and get people's support and then you think that's part of my life that's over,” he said.

Mr Cotter says he was struck by the suffering of farmers and the damage to an extractive industry which is a major generator of wealth.

"Some people struggled and terrible things happen to people when they are in conflict,” he said.

"I guess it made sense to me to get in the middle of things and help sort it out.

"We had big companies and small landholders and that's not good, so I became a peace maker.

"In the middle of that we saw a big change in the culture of the resource industries.

"You need to treat people equally and as partners and friends. Huge financial issues were at stake.

"I spent a lot of time at farmers' kitchen tables and in the board rooms of mining companies.

"A lot of farmers are doing very nicely now as a result of finding what works.

"Some have said the income from gas extraction has drought-proofed their properties. It's not perfect, but it's a lot better than it was when I started in 2010.

"The real winner is all of Queensland, with resource and agricultural industries working together for all of Queensland.”