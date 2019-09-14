HONOUR ROLL: One Mile's 8 most famous faces over 150 years

ONE Mile State School has had an impressive roll of past students and administrators over the course of its 150 years.

Among them are ABC national morning show host Lisa Millar and Bellator MMA world title contender Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe, who shared their recollections of school days with The Gympie Times.

Read through this list of famous faces, past and present:

Sir William Glasgow

Sir Thomas William Glasgow, known as Bill.Attribution: State Library of Queensland

Attended One Mile State School from 1883-89

Major General Sir Thomas William Glasgow KCB, CMG, DSO, VD was a senior Australian Army officer and politician. He rose to prominence during World War I as a brigade and later divisional commander on the Western Front.

Post-war, he was elected to the Australian senate, representing Queensland as a Nationalist Party member from 1919-31, before appointment as Australian High Commissioner to Canada. In 1945, he returned to Australia and resumed his business interests. He died in Brisbane in 1955 aged 79.

Anderson Dawson

Queensland Premier Anderson Dawson's week-long government was the world's first socialist regime.

First Labor premier of Queensland - attended One Mile State School from 1872

Anderson Dawson was an Australian politician, the premier of Queensland for one week in 1899.

This premiership was not only the first Australian Labor Party government, it was the first parliamentary socialist government anywhere in the world and it attracted international newspaper coverage.

George Thomas

Captain George Thomas.Attribution: Gympie Regional Libraries

Gympie alderman and mayor

An original Anzac who was involved in the landing at Gallipoli Cove, foundation member of Gympie and District Historical Society and RSL.

Beryl E. McLeish (nee King)

State superintendent of Women's Land Army in Queensland in World War II. McLeish was instrumental in recruiting women in overcoming the scepticism of some farmers who were uneasy with having women replace male workers.

Phyllis Shatte

Attended One Mile State School in the 1930s

Outstanding writer and poet whose works include the likes of Souvenir of One Mile State School Centenary, There Are Mountains to Climb and These Things I'll Remember.

She won many prizes and trophies for sports.

Lisa Millar

NEW ERA: Former Gympie Times cadet journalist Lisa Millar will take on one the country's major television news posts - as new co-host of News Breakfast, from August. ABC News

Attended One Mile State School from 1979 to 1980

A Walkley Award-winning journalist and former cadet with The Gympie Times, Millar spent more than a decade as a foreign correspondent for the ABC before being announced as the co-host of the national broadcaster's News Breakfast in August.

Arlene Blencowe

Gympie export Arlene Blencowe preparing for her Bellator 224 fight against Amanda Bell. Contributed

Attended One Mile State School from 1993-94

Champion boxer-turned- MMA superstar, Blencowe has compiled a scary 12-7 professional record, including an incredible 22-second KO of her latest opponent Amanda Bell in July.

Born in Amamoor, Blencowe spent Year 6 and 7 at One Mile before moving on to Gympie State High School and later James Nash State High School.

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Attended One Mile State School from 1999-2005

A singer and songwriter, Shadbolt rose to fame after placing fifth on the sixth season of The X Factor Australia.

She released her debut studio album Songs on My Sleeve in 2017, reaching No.26 on the Australian music charts.