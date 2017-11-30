Honey, I just bought a $200,000 car

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Warren Polley with his new $200,000 Tesla model X.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Warren Polley with his new $200,000 Tesla model X. Tom Daunt

THE Tesla model X is touted as the most technologically advanced vehicle in the world.

Expert reviews have named it the safest, quickest and most capable sport utility vehicle in history.

Its design is the first genuine step toward driverless cars.

The performance specifications of the Tesla X rival any, if not all, of the world's exotic super cars.

It is all-wheel drive. A 100kW/h battery provides 565km of driving range, so there is no need for traditional fuels.

Unlike the majority of super cars, it seats up to seven people and is ridiculously quick.

Latest versions of the car can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds.

To put that in perspective, a Lamborghini does it in about 3.7 seconds.

Needless to say, the Tesla X is expensive (around $200,00), but for Gympie businessman and father of five Warren Polley, buying one was a chance investment, for him and his family.

During a business trip to Brisbane, Mr Polley, with the encouragement of a colleague, took one for a test drive.

He says he had no intention of buying it.

"I remember walking in to the showroom and thinking, what idiot would buy a car with white leather seats?

"Two and a half hours later I was putting a deposit on it.

"I honestly walked in there with no intention of buying it,” he said.

"You get in it and go wow, it is something that honestly cannot be described.

"This is the future.”

Tesla vehicles do not require upgrades. All performance specs are automatically uploaded to the car when available. However, they come standard with enhanced autopilot which can be activated to drive the vehicle up to 150km/h. This includes auto lane changing and automatic emergency braking.