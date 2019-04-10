Seibold hits back at Broncos critics

BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold has hit back at club legends Gorden Tallis and Trevor Gillmeister and taken a veiled swipe at Brisbane's playing record last year under Wayne Bennett ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium.

Seibold used his weekly pre-match press conference on Wednesday to defend the club's culture in the wake of a savage attack from former Broncos skipper Tallis, who suggested the current playing group were arrogant despite having "won nothing".

Meanwhile, former Broncos forward Trevor Gillmeister, now Gold Coast's defence coach, on Wednesday called for fullback Darius Boyd to be sacked as Brisbane skipper.

Seibold also defended his side's error-riddled 1-3 start to the season, pointing to Brisbane's record under Bennett, who began the 2018 campaign teetering at 3-7 before watching a 48-18 finals drubbing against the Dragons in what proved his final game as coach.

The Broncos coach confirmed rookie forward Pat Carrigan will debut on Thursday and fellow young gun Payne Haas will play his first game of the season, underlining Seibold's youth policy as he attempts to build another premiership-winning era for the club.

Seibold insists he has not bothered to read every line of criticism from Tallis and Gillmeister, but he rejected suggestions Brisbane's culture is flawed.

"I'm not sure what cultural aspects the football players are talking about," Seibold said.

"Sometimes you swim in a pot of honey and sometimes you are swimming in a pool of s***. It's a week-to-week thing in the NRL.

Brisbane’s poor start has placed pressure on Seibold. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

"Trevor has to understand he is working for the Gold Coast. I love 'The Axe', but he is with another team.

"I'm not sure what all this commentary is about.

"Darius wasn't at his best last week, he is the first to tell you that, but two weeks earlier he was outstanding against the Cowboys.

"As far as our culture, it's your actions. It's not a fancy word on the building. You see every day how hard the players work. There's no shortcuts on the field or in the gym or analysing the opposition.

"I don't quite understand the line that the players don't respect what has come before them."

Seibold is stunned by the stinging dissection of Brisbane's form after just four weeks of premiership action, referencing the Broncos' patchy start under Bennett last year.

Seibold and Darius Boyd at training. AAP image, John Gass.

"Everyone has to take a breath and take a step back," he said.

"The Broncos were 3-7 last year and in their last game they got beaten by 40 points.

"I'm a realist. I was in a very similar position last year (at South Sydney). At my old club, we were two from five, so this isn't the first time I've been in this position.

"If I get caught up in all the commentary and the media, then I'm not doing my job.

"My job is to prepare the players as best as possible. I'm not across exactly what is being said or has been said. What I have to do is prepare for the Tigers. We have had a sound preparation."

The Broncos are clearly prepared to take some short-term pain with Seibold, having signed the NRL's reigning coach-of-the-year to a five-year deal.

Payne Haas will line up for his first game of the season. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Seibold says the blooding of another greenhorn in Carrigan and the selection of 19-year-old Haas, who returns from a four-week club-imposed suspension, underlines his investment in Brisbane's future and his willingness to stay patient.

"This is the next generation of players of Broncos kids," he said.

"This playing group has so much potential.

"The club has made a decision that they will back the young group and I'm here for the longer term.

"One of the reasons why the club has invested in me long-term is because of my background in developing players.

"Tomorrow night, we have nine guys who are 22 or younger playing and three of those guys are 19-year-old kids.

"I think that's a fantastic opportunity for us to create our own legacy. They are in the team for a reason. They are in the team because we know the young guys can do the job and we expect them to do the job."