'Honest eco policy' is Greens' Gympie accountability pledge

Green candidate: The Queensland Greens will contest the Gympie electorate on November 25.
Arthur Gorrie
by

RETIREE and open government advocate Roxanne Kennedy is the Queensland Greens candidate for Gympie in the November 25 state election.

The candidate, announced this week, said she had worked in fields involving logistics and organisational behaviour and had studied "leadership, human resources management, marketing, communications and political science.”

"I have a sound understanding or how business relates to the environment and how government decisions impact on our everyday lives.

"I want to protect our land, reef and fauna by reducing land clearing so we can preserve our unique Australian environment for our kids and their kids,” she said.

She wants an end to "cash for access” meetings with MPs.

