LETTER: 'Homosexuals have no rights to traditional marriage'

This letter writer says he would be disappointed in any politician who supported same sex marriage.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: THOUGH chuffed to see women's footy helping to further keep soccer at bay, I take serious issue with AFLW star Erin Phillips' fallacious "letting us marry is a basic human right" and her finding some Australian politicians exercising their democratic rights in opposing same-sex marriage "disappointing" HS, 4/4/17.

And as my democratic right, I find it very "disappointing" that any Australian politician would support same-sex marriage.

READ MORE: Peter Dutton slapped down over comments on gay marriage

With all due respect to Ms Phillips' and her American female partner's affection for each other, many, many millions of atheist, agnostic and religious Australians (and Americans) do not consider homosexuals have any "right(s)" to traditional marriage.

CLICK HERE: Buderim mum rejects gay son on wedding day

Ms Phillips, the greatest (let alone, truest) human rights victory in history: the ending of slavery (of people of all genders/sexes of all colours, castes, religions,etc) was won by two conservative Christian politicians in Britain's William Wilberforce and America's Abraham Lincoln.

Also Ms Phillips, in biological science, any fallacious claim of equality (as claimed by so many, so very abusive, of others' democratic rights same-sex marriage activists) is termed a false acacia.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Pk, Victoria.