Homestead heroes offer heatwave help

Ken Groth & Kathy Grant have opened the Amamoor Homestead to community members in need during the region's extreme heatwave. Josh Preston

The Amamoor Homestead has come to the rescue for pensioners desperate to escape this week's extreme heatwave.

With temperatures expected to soar around and even exceed 40C in some territories throughout the week, Amamoor Homestead owner Ken Groth and partner Kathy Grant have opened their air conditioned facilities free of charge to seniors and community members in need.

Mr Groth said it's unseen gestures like this that "really go a long way” to boosting community morale.

"I think it lifts the whole community spirit,” he said.

"Seniors are doing it tough with their bills.

"Some have air conditioners but can't turn them on because they can't pay their bill.

"There's more people doing it tough than we hear about.

"We thought this would mean a lot to the few people that we'd be able to help, whether it was one person or 50.”

"The people are appreciative, with the well wishes we've seen on Facebook and the amount of times our post has been shared.

"It makes you feel good that you can do something. It doesn't cost you much, and I think that if everybody just helped a little bit with stuff like this, the world would be a much better place.”

Since their offer was first posted on Facebook, the couple have already received multiple responses.

Ovarian cancer patient Shirley Webb and her husband Terry were given refuge at the Homestead after her son-in-law contacted Mr Groth seeking assistance.

Mrs Webb said she "couldn't believe it” when she heard the offer.

"It's a very emotional time for us,” she said.

"I've been ill, and our grandchildren have both been ill, and if I caught a serious illness at this stage of my chemotherapy it would probably kill me.

"My son-in-law is building us a granny flat, but that's not finished yet so this heatwave couldn't have come at a worse time for me.

"Ken and Kathy have been very lovely and very generous.

"This is a gift from god.”

Mr Groth said there was plenty of room at the Homestead for people who "just want to escape the heat for a few hours”.

"People don't have to stay.

"They can come and play cards and have a cup of tea, or just sit in the cool for a few hours.”