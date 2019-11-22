Homesick Semi’s $2m sacrifice to return to NRL

Former Australian winger Semi Radradra is so homesick he is prepared to take a $2m pay cut to return to the NRL.

The Daily Telegraph has been told French rugby union star Radradra is telling friends he wants to join South Sydney.

The giant Fijian winger, who previously played for Parramatta, is seeking a return to Australia because of homesickness, France's cold weather, and family reasons.

Radradra left Australia for French club Toulon in 2017 before switching to rivals, Bordeaux, last year.

He was worth around $1m a year when he left the NRL but sources claim Radradra would now accept offers of around $500,000-a-season.

At age 27, Radradra would chase a four-year deal worth a combined total of around $2m - half the money he was earning two years ago. He just wants to come home.

A third party is said to be acting between Radradra and NRL clubs.

Souths, Canterbury and Parramatta have been linked to Radradra with the Rabbitohs said to be his preferred choice.

One source close to Radradra said several clubs were "circling."

Parramatta wouldn't comment about any potential interest in Radradra when contacted on Thursday.

Radradra was spotted socialising with his former Parramatta teammates recently but was noncommittal about a rugby league return.

Souths officials are tiring of answering questions about possible recruits given the club has been linked with Radradra, Josh Addo-Carr, Jai Arrow, David Fifita and Tyson Frizell.

The Rabbitohs have money to spend though through the retirements of Sam Burgess and John Sutton and George Burgess' return to England.

Semi Radradra scored 82 tries in five seasons at Parramatta. Picture: Brett Costello

NRL officials may reveal Souths' salary cap dispensation amount from Sam Burgess' enforced retirement next week. The Burgess money could be directed at Radradra or Arrow.

"Apparently Souths are looking at every player (according to speculation) but first we've got to sort out what the go is with Sam (Burgess)," Souths hooker Damien Cook told Sporting News.

"But Semi Radradra is a quality player and he did a great job when he was in the NRL. He'd be a great asset to most clubs.

"Who knows (what will happen)? We will see how it plays out."

Radradra played 94 matches for Parramatta between 2013 and 2017, scoring 82 tries. He left Australia ranked among the NRL's finest wingers.

In 2015 he scored 24 tries in 18 games for the Eels. Radradra has played 10 rugby union Tests for Fiji, scoring five tries.

Souths, NSW and Kangaroos forward Cameron Murray added: "I haven't been following Semi's (rugby) career too closely but obviously what he did in the NRL was incredible.

"He is one of those freak athletes who gets the job done on the wing. He'd be a great asset to any NRL side and the NRL as a whole.

"It would be great to have him back in the NRL playing as well as he was."

Radradra made his international rugby union debut for Fiji last year and represented the Pacific nation at this year's World Cup in Japan where he was a standout performer.

