Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
Crime

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DANIELLE Kathleen Jensen was shocked she was still over the legal driving limit the day after she'd been drinking homemade vodka.

She was pulled over on September 30 at Boyne Island following a trip to the beach with her kids.

Jensen had a strong smell of liquor and returned a positive reading for drink-driving.

The 40-year-old told police she had been drinking homemade vodka between 4pm and 9.30pm the night before but was unsure how much she drank.

She returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday Jensen had "no inkling" she would be over the legal limit.

She said this was a morning after offence through a miscalculation.

Jensen pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Drink-driver was on his way to the movies

Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

Drink-driving P-plater didn't have plates on

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Shock price for new Mercedes

      Shock price for new Mercedes
      • 23rd Oct 2020 5:39 AM

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers

        • 23rd Oct 2020 5:30 AM
        REVEALED: #18-16 of Gympie’s most influential people of 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: #18-16 of Gympie’s most influential people of 2020

        News POWER 40: The list is bigger and better than ever as we reveal the next seven who...

        • 23rd Oct 2020 5:30 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: How Gympie narrowly avoided a water catastrophe

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: How Gympie narrowly avoided a water catastrophe

        News Gympie council has revealed that for three months the city’s water supply was at...