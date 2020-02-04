Homeless teen’s nasty act against taxi driver

A magistrate called a teenager 'mean, nasty and aggressive' after he owned up to a disgusting act.

A MAGISTRATE called a teenager "mean, nasty and aggressive" after he owned up to spitting in a taxi driver's face when she asked him to move off a busy Gold Coast road.

The homeless teen's attack was part of a weeks-long spree which saw him making a drunken nuisance of himself in Surfers Paradise and also included being part of a 10-person melee.

Rikki Mundine Clunes started causing havoc in Surfers Paradise on October 25 last year and did not stop until December 1.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to five charges including common assault, public nuisance and being drunk in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foorte said in the first incident Clunes was spotted in Surfers Paradise about 9pm on October 25 swearing and acting aggressively.

He was spotted on another two occasions behaving erratically while drunk in Surfers Paradise.

Sgt Foorte said on November 6, a taxi driver spotted Clunes lying on Cavill Ave with his legs over the road.

He said the driver put down the window and told him to get off the road.

"Clunes got up off the roadway and spat spittle from his mouth through the window," Sgt Foorte said.

"It landed on her face and in her eyes."

Clunes was also caught as one of about 10 men who were having a fight near the Cypress Ave tram station about 10pm on December 1.

No one was injured in the incident.

Magistrate Kerry Magee ordered Clunes complete 75 hours community service in the next 12 months.

"You are a mean, nasty and aggressive person when you are using alcohol," she said.

"The taxi driver who was the victim of your behaviour did not deserve to be treated in such a manner when she was just doing her job."

Magistrate Magee said she was pleased to see Clunes had taken steps to give up alcohol.

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Clunes was in "a bad headspace" at the time of the offending and was homeless.

He said in recent weeks he had moved in with his brother and has not had a drink for six weeks.

"Things seem to be on the right track," he said.

No conviction was recorded.