Homeless son threatened to kill his father, damage his house

A 44-year-old Gympie father this week faced Gympie Magistrates Court for telling his own father, who has a domestic violence order against him, that he was going to damage his house and kill him.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been staying at his parents’ Southside house with his children after the lease on the property they were renting couldn’t be renewed.

The defendant and his partner were asked to leave on November 6, 2020, by the landlord, leaving them with no choice but to sleep in their car.

About midday on November 15, the defendant phoned his son who then passed the phone to the defendant’s mother.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the man then became abusive.

“(The defendant’s mother) has in turn handed the phone to her husband, who is the aggrieved on the domestic violence order,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“During the conversation the defendant has threatened to attend the house, damage it and kill his father.”

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client suffered from depression and anxiety and was on a disability support pension.

“The phone call turned from dealing with issues with his son to the housing situation,” Mr Anderson said.

“That is the topic that seemed to spur on the agitation.”

Mr Anderson said the defendant couldn’t recall what he said to his father, but knew it was of “bad behaviour”.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the defendant had previously been convicted for other offences including common assault and public nuisance.

Mr Callaghan fined him $600 and a conviction was recorded.