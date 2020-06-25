Homeless? No house waiting list here

FROM THE HART: Gympie MP Tony Perrett this week welcomed LNP housing and public works spokesman Michael Hart to Gympie region. Mr Hart said the visit was part of an LNP plan to move its MPs out through the regions.

GYMPIE region does not have anyone on a social housing waiting list and nor does Queensland.

But that does not mean there is no-one waiting, sometimes desperately, for social housing in Gympie region or elsewhere in the state.

Opposition housing and public works spokesman Michael Hart this week quoted Housing Minister Mick de Brenni as saying the state does not operate a housing list because it allocates social housing according to need rather than how long people have been waiting.

But it does maintain a register of people waiting for welfare housing.

Mr Hart, in Gympie as part of a “get out into the regions” tour, said this was how the government avoided issues it did not want discussed.

Mr Hart, the Member for Burleigh, said his leader, Deb Frecklington, the member for Nanango whose electorate includes Gympie region’s western districts from Bells Bridge to Goomeri, had ordered her MPs to “get out to the regions” to link their portfolio duties into the needs of electorates across the state.

Mr Hart was accompanied by Gympie MP Tony Perrett, who represents the rest of Gympie region in state parliament.

Mr Hart quoted Mr de Brenni as telling parliament, “Queensland does not operate a social housing waiting list, instead allocation for the next available social housing in a location is determined based on the individual needs of registrants on the social housing register, rather than any amount of time.

Mr de Brenni said Gympie had 128 households on its register as of June 30 last year, compared to 127 in 2015, 120 in 2016, 113 in 2017 and 132 in 2018. The government owned 308 properties in Gympie electorate, he said.