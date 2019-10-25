Menu
A Diostrict Court judge in Gympie has branded an ex-prisoner’s desperate plight an “indictment on the system.”
News

Homeless man’s desperate plea for one more night in jail

Arthur Gorrie
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
A DESPERATE prisoner’s plea for one more night in jail was “a real indictment on the system,” District Court judge Glen Cash said in Gympie.

Judge Cash noted a point by defence barrister Simone Bain, in the case of a man who had already served more jail time than his offences warranted.

Judge Cash heard that Byron Adrian Orr-Harris, 26, had already served 324 days in custody awaiting his District Court appearance in Gympie last week. This was more actual imprisonment than a court would impose as punishment.

The court was told Orr-Harris had attacked his neighbour with a weapon fashioned by taping a knife to the end of a broom stick, after the neighbour’s dog had killed his cat.

Orr-Harris pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including unlawful wounding on November 27 and other offences from October 5 last year.

Judge Cash ordered he be released on parole the next day.

Gympie Times

