Homeless man sentenced after Gympie shopping centre assault

SHOP ASSAULT: A police car attends Goldfields Plaza after an assault which led to Gympie Magistrates Court. Arthur Gorrie

"NOT doing very well on parole is he?” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan remarked during his sentencing of a homeless man who assaulted a Coles Gympie employee on September 12.

Charley John Druce, 28, appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday and did not deny the assault, which had been caught on CCTV.

He was one month into parole from other offences at the time and the court was told he had since assaulted police and breached a bail condition that he not attend Goldfields Plaza Shopping Centre.

Druce also pleaded guilty to possession of a small quantity of amphetamine.

But Druce's lawyer told the court Druce had already served nine days in custody after being arrested on October 7.

Mr Callaghan sentenced Druce to six months jail with immediate parole.