The man faced court for stealing $15 worth of unleaded petrol in Gympie. Picture: File photo
News

Homeless man in court for stealing $15 worth of petrol

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A 32-YEAR-OLD man who stole petrol from a Gympie service station earlier this year told the Gympie court this week he was homeless at the time.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said on February 18, Daniel Edward Bevan filled up his car with 10.91 litres of unleaded fuel, worth $15.04.

Sgt Manns said the man told the service station staff he had forgotten his wallet and would be back to pay.

They told him if he did not return they would report it to the police, which they did, and police found him on April 3, on the Southside and issued him with a notice to appear.

The court heard Bevan was homeless at the time, but had since found a place to live and had job interviews lined up.

He was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

