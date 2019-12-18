Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
homeless man Henry Hammond has pleaded not guilty to murdering Courtney Herron who was found dead in a Melbourne park earlier this year.
Crime

Homeless man denies ‘horrendous’ killing of Courtney Herron

by Caroline Schelle
18th Dec 2019 1:46 PM

A homeless man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a young woman who was found dead in an inner-Melbourne park.

Henry Hammond, 27, is facing one count of murder after the body of Courtney Herron, 25, was found in Royal Park in May.

Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.
Courtney Herron’s body was found in a Melbourne park is May this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the killing on Wednesday at Melbourne Magistrates Court and was committed to stand trial at the Victorian Supreme Court in January.

Ms Herron was found dead by dog walkers in Royal Park at Parkville on May 25, with injuries described by police as "horrendous".

Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP
Henry Hammond pleaded not guilty to the killing. Picture: AAP

She had been couch surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.

Mr Hammond was also homeless.

court courtney herron henry hammond murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        • 18th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
        • 5 IanandJudithR
        Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

        premium_icon Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland...

        News Average prices down south have set an unwanted record for the state.

        • 18th Dec 2019 12:56 PM
        Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

        premium_icon Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured...

        News A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order by swearing and throwing a water...

        • 18th Dec 2019 12:40 PM
        'Bizarre': Man allegedly crashes with gun, drugs, $83k cash

        premium_icon 'Bizarre': Man allegedly crashes with gun, drugs, $83k cash

        Crime Man arrested after found unconscious with gun in pocket