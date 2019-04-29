Mental health exam for dad of drowned baby girl

Flowers and teddies left at Surfers Paradise following the discovery of the little girl’s body. Picture: Adam Head

A HOMELESS father accused of murdering his baby girl by throwing her in the Tweed River is due to undergo another psychological exam.

The 47-year-old Queensland man, who cannot legally be named, did not appear when his case was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

His lawyer told the court the man will likely need to be examined for a mental health report before a charge certificate is filed by prosecutors.

Police search for evidence at the Tweed River following the death of the baby girl. Picture: AAP

On November 22 last year, the man was charged by New South Wales Police with the murder of his nine-month-old daughter.

The little girl was found washed up unresponsive on the beach at Surfers Paradise, 30 kilometres north of where she was allegedly dumped in the water on November 19.

Police examined CCTV footage from around Tweed Mall shopping centre at Tweed Heads that shows the baby's father carrying the infant, court documents allege.

They state the father "walked east in Bay Street toward the Tweed River … climbed down some rocks to the water … threw (the girl) into the water".

Police allege the father told officers during an interview that he believed the infant was "evil" and possessed by demons.

A post mortem exam conducted on the baby's body determined the "interim cause of death" was "drowning".

The little girl’s father has been charged by New South Wales Police with her murder.

The baby's father was described in a previous court appearance as a "violent schizophrenic" who threatened a council worker two months before his baby's death.

The infant's mother, a Victorian woman aged in her early 20s, has been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

She wrote in a diary her daughter was "evil" and could be "the devil", the court documents allege.

The mother, who has a history of mental health issues, was granted bail in December and has spent time in a supervised mental health facility.

Police will allege she thought an indigenous elder was caring for her baby but later discovered the girl had been thrown into the river.

The couple have a second child, a two-year-old boy, who has been living in foster care.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the case to June 14, when the man is due to appear over videolink.

He will remain behind bars until then.