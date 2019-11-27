Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the
Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the "cowardly" murder of 53-year-old David Collin. Felicity Ripper and contributed
Breaking

Homeless killer suspect facing separate murder charge

Scott Sawyer
Shayla Bulloch
Jodie Callcott
, &
27th Nov 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have confirmed they intend to charge a man accused of murdering another man with the murder of 53-year-old David Collin at a Maroochydore community centre.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards said at a press briefing today that the 34-year-old man who is currently on remand over the murder of a 56-year-old man would be charged with Mr Collin's murder when he was eventually brought back to Queensland for processing.

He said timing was unclear because of the legal process underway across the border.

Det Insp Edwards said the accused had walked from Millwell Rd East to Caloundra after the brutal attack on Mr Collin.

He was seen walking about 4am on CCTV.

Det Insp Edwards said it was alleged the accused shaved his beard off, changed clothes and boarded a bus to a train station and left the region.

The accused was arrested by New South Wales detectives while on-board a bus bound for Sydney.

More Stories

crime daren edwards david collin maroochydore police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        premium_icon Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        News The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm this afternoon with destructive winds forecasted.

        One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        premium_icon One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        News Drug madness wrecks welfare housing unit and brings Gympie man to court on multiple...

        Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        premium_icon Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        News Emergency services are still on the scene of the incident in the heart of Gympie

        Can council claw back $11m without amputating something?

        premium_icon Can council claw back $11m without amputating something?

        News Council continues to stand by it’s nip and tuck approach, but ratepayers are right...