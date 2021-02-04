Homeless Gympie man accused of $35k fraud

Darkweb, darknet and hacking concept. Hacker with cellphone. Man using dark web with smartphone. Mobile phone fraud, online scam and cyber security threat. Scammer using stolen cell.

A homeless Gympie man was this week remanded in custody on charges of stealing nearly $35,000 in cash, purchases and transactions late last year.

It is alleged that from November 2020 onwards, Blayze James Nobel stole money to live as he had no job, house or registered car.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the Gympie Magistrates Court Nobel’s only way of supporting himself was to commit fraudulent offences.

“When you put the sum of the frauds together, nearly $35,000 over the last couple of months is now gone,” Sergeant Campbell said.

One of his alleged victims was a friend, who he allegedly took $2400 from by borrowing her phone, transferring the money and then selling the phone

Nobel was in court on Monday trying to get bail, but Sgt Campbell pointed out that he still intended to live in a caravan at Tuchekoi.

“That address does not provide a way that your honour can be satisfied that he is not going to commit offences … because that's the address he was already living at,” the prosecutor said.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client was unable to live with his mother as she had a domestic violence order against him.

Mr Anderson asked for the matter to be referred to the court liaison services to ascertain if Nobel was mentally fit at the time.

Nobel was remanded in custody until March 1.

