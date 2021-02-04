Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Darkweb, darknet and hacking concept. Hacker with cellphone. Man using dark web with smartphone. Mobile phone fraud, online scam and cyber security threat. Scammer using stolen cell.
Darkweb, darknet and hacking concept. Hacker with cellphone. Man using dark web with smartphone. Mobile phone fraud, online scam and cyber security threat. Scammer using stolen cell.
News

Homeless Gympie man accused of $35k fraud

Kristen Camp
4th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A homeless Gympie man was this week remanded in custody on charges of stealing nearly $35,000 in cash, purchases and transactions late last year.

It is alleged that from November 2020 onwards, Blayze James Nobel stole money to live as he had no job, house or registered car.

MORE NEWS: BREAKING: 7 fire crews battling blaze west of Tiaro

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the Gympie Magistrates Court Nobel’s only way of supporting himself was to commit fraudulent offences.

“When you put the sum of the frauds together, nearly $35,000 over the last couple of months is now gone,” Sergeant Campbell said.

One of his alleged victims was a friend, who he allegedly took $2400 from by borrowing her phone, transferring the money and then selling the phone

Nobel was in court on Monday trying to get bail, but Sgt Campbell pointed out that he still intended to live in a caravan at Tuchekoi.

“That address does not provide a way that your honour can be satisfied that he is not going to commit offences … because that's the address he was already living at,” the prosecutor said.

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client was unable to live with his mother as she had a domestic violence order against him.

Mr Anderson asked for the matter to be referred to the court liaison services to ascertain if Nobel was mentally fit at the time.

Nobel was remanded in custody until March 1.

TOP STORIES:

Wallet gone in a flash in Transport Department crime

Gympie wastewater still not being tested for COVID

Gympie school dux on her way to becoming a doctor

More Stories

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

        Premium Content Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

        News The interns have launched their medical careers at the Gympie Hospital Emergency Department

        $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        Premium Content $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Fraser Is bushfire volunteer busted near Gympie with heroin

        Premium Content Fraser Is bushfire volunteer busted near Gympie with heroin

        News The 51yo volunteer told police he had “no idea” where the heroin had come from

        More COVID samples show up in Qld wastewater, Gympie ignored

        Premium Content More COVID samples show up in Qld wastewater, Gympie ignored

        News Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state...