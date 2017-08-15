Homeless for six years, woman fined for behaviour

HOMESTEAD NO MORE: Homelessness is in the national spotlight, but came close to home in Gympie this week when a woman fined over disturbance, was revealed as homeless for six years.

A SMITHFIELD St shop keeper waited two days before complaining about a homeless woman whose disorderly conduct had been driving away customers, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Before the court was Michelle Donna Bailey, 42.

Bailey pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance outside the Subway outlet in Smithfield St on July 27.

The court was told Bailey had been apparently affected by drink or under the influence of another substance when she sat down outside the shop.

She was "mumbling to herself, yelling at people walking past and deterring customers,” the police prosecutor told the court on Monday.

When police arrived they were told that Bailey had just left on foot and headed towards a nearby park.

The shopkeeper said Bailey had been there for two days and he had ignored her the first time.

She also made problems for people accessing the Anytime Fitness gymnasium upstairs, he had told police.

The court was told Bailey had been homeless for six years and alcohol was a problem for her.

She was fined $400.