Homeless dad who soiled his pants stole hose to clean himself

A 42-year-old homeless father of two pleaded guilty to a string of crimes including stealing a hose, which he says he used to wash after he soiled himself.

A 42-year-old homeless father of two pleaded guilty to a string of crimes including stealing a hose, which he says he used to wash after he soiled himself.

A 42-year-old homeless father who soiled himself and then stole a hose to wash up has been given a six month jail sentence for a string of “nuisance” crimes across Gympie.

Cameron Michael Waters appeared by video in Gympie Magistrates Court to face nine charges stemming from various crimes across the region between October 23 last year and July 20 this year.

These included the theft of the hose, wilfully damaging a timber door he kicked down so he could go to the toilet, stealing a security light from a Gympie property, public nuisance, and failing to surrender himself to the court.

Cameron Michael Waters pleaded guilty to nine charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Waters’ lawyer Chris Anderson said some of the offending was because of his client’s homelessness and ice and marijuana ”had a large impact” on his life.

Mr Anderson said the theft of the hose, which Waters stole and then attached elsewhere so he could clean himself up, “paints a fairly good snap shot of (Waters’) life”.

“It was chaotic,” Mr Anderson said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Waters pleaded guilty to three counts of trespassing, two counts of stealing after being previously convicted, two counts of failing to appear, one for public nuisance and one for wilful damage.

Waters was given a six month jail sentence, but was released on parole owing to 53 days already served.

“We find history repeating itself,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

“You’re doing the same thing over and over again.”

He said Waters’ crimes were nuisances for those affected, like the karate dojo that needed to buy a new hose, or the owner who had to replace the toilet door.

And he encouraged Waters to get his life on track to set a good example for his two daughters.

“You’re supposed to be an example to them,” he said.

Waters was given six months jail and released on parole owing to 53 days already served in pre-sentence custody.