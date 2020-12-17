Homeless at Christmas: Workers plead for a place to stay

French visitors Pauline NL and Elina S-Noguera need a short-stay urgently so they can keep their Noosa hospitality jobs.

French visitors Pauline NL and Elina S-Noguera need a short-stay urgently so they can keep their Noosa hospitality jobs.

Two Noosa hospitality workers have made a desperate plea to find a place to stay as or they would be homeless for Christmas.

The French women, Pauline NL, 27, and Elina S-Noguera, 32, took to social media to look for a home so they could continue working beside the river at Noosaville.

Their present stay end on Christmas Day.

Losing paradise: Top five lifestyle threats

Agents weigh in on Noosa's scary housing crisis

It was the second time the pair made a public appeal for at least stopgap accommodation.

"We slept a week in a tent in the caravan park in between homes," Pauline said of their previous experience.

"Now two weeks after, here we are again, putting our luck to the test hoping to find our new home in order to stay in Noosa and keep our jobs.

"We are really stuck."

Noosa Council is moving to see if it can free up more council land for affordable housing.

She said ideally they needed accommodation for a few weeks or months.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart will table a mayoral minute at Thursday's ordinary council meeting seeking councillor support for a plan to tackle Noosa's housing affordability shortfall, including an audit of council land for suitable allotments.

"We need to make sure we're creating accommodation for our key workers such as hospitality staff, plus laying the foundation for more community housing options in Noosa," she said.

"I am seeking the support of councillors, so we can make sure any potential planning scheme and policy changes we make are robust enough to achieve the housing outcomes our community desperately needs.

"Once council staff have recommended planning scheme changes and potential affordable housing sites, we can start to consider which housing models are most suitable."

The council will be working with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton whose Housing Action Group is also working towards affordable accommodation outcomes.

"This is particularly important for our community where the cost of buying and renting has become so expensive that many locals can't afford to stay here," Cr Stewart said.

"With demand for housing outstripping supply, securing a home has never been more expensive."

The mayor said more and more homes were being removed from the rental pool for short-stay and holiday letting, leaving long-term tenants nowhere to go.

"This is about putting a plan in place to ensure our community has every opportunity possible to access affordable housing into the future," the mayor said.