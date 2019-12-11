Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
Environment

Home with family inside destroyed in blaze

by KEAGAN ELDER
11th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE with two adults and two children inside has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called to the house on 14 Palm St, Forrest Beach about 3.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighting crews from Ingham and Forrest Beach attended.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire investigators will head to the scene later today.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were still on scene, dampening remaining hot spots.

She said no other properties were affected by the blaze.

The family were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but did not require further hospital treatment.

burned to death fire fire fighters housefire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        premium_icon Gympie drug dealer records his own confession

        News A GYMPIE Region man’s drug dealing enterprise was small time most of the time, court finds.

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:35 AM
        Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        premium_icon Struggling Smiles Inclusive sells to rivals

        News The dental group is selling two practices to their direct rivals

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:25 AM
        VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie’s Christmas miracle gift for desperate family

        News The Gympie community has raised $90,000 to save thousands of struggling families...

        • 11th Dec 2019 8:11 AM
        Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        premium_icon Gympie court: man offered child $1000 for sex

        News A man has been jailed in Gympie District Court after a judge blasted his...