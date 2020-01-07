Menu
Gympie's newest eatery has a quaint rustic charm.

Home style food the star at new Gympie eatery

Donna Jones
7th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
GORGEOUS rural scenes and rustic touches are the perfect backdrop to Gympie’s latest eatery, which is all about old-fashioned, home cooking.

The Dinner Bell Cafe inside Gympie Marketplace Shopping Centre is a dream venture for owner Jolene Atwell.

The cafe features paintings of Gympie rural scenes, by local artists on the walls, all of which are for sale.

Joelene Atwell makes the food the star at her new cafe, The Dinner Bell.


But Mrs Atwell’s roast carvery is the show-stopper and priced so that her pensioner and fixed income clientele can afford it.

“We mainly get an older demographic here,” she said.

She opened the cafe in November last year, having seen it vacant for weeks while she worked as a cleaner in the centre.

The busy mum of one, who still holds down her cleaning job in the evenings, runs the cafe from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

Mother Sue often lends a hand and husband Calvin likes to offer emotional support from the sidelines.




Mrs Atwell has two part-time employees at The Dinner Bell who help to keep her satisfying her clients and keeping up with the orders but she thrives on being busy.

“Busy people can’t get into trouble,” she said with a laugh.

