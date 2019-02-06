Menu
INVASION: The alleged Rifle Range Road crime scene
Home invasion, consumer action and a birthday gift of fear

Arthur Gorrie
6th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
Home invasion claim

THREE men accused of involvement in an alleged Rifle Range Rd home invasion have been remanded to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court next Monday.

Kyle Andrew Alve, 25, of Southside, Mitchell Bennett Byrne, 27, of Gympie and Lachlan Patrick Muller, 21, of Chatsworth faced the court on Monday.

They each face charges including unlawful entry, robbery with violence and weapons breaches during the alleged incident on November 28.

Brothers remanded

TWO brothers have been remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court on charges alleging involvement in consumer frauds totalling more than $60,000.

The court was told Charles Jacob Caston, 28, of Mount Pritchard, New South Wales, is accused of frauds costing Gympie householders "up to $42,000.”

He was remanded to appear in the court again on February 18.

Reenarto Caston, 25, of Thomastown, Victoria, was remanded to appear in court again on April 8 on charges which police told the court involved about $60,000 and "possibly more than 40 complainants.”

'Fearful' birthday

A BACKGROUND of domestic violence incidents added a fearful element to what would otherwise have been a simple message of happy birthday, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Before the court was a man, 39, from Young in New South Wales.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching the no contact provisions of a Domestic Violence Order by texting a message of "happy birthday” late at night at Toogoolawah, three years ago.

The man said he had been interstate and had contacted police to "sort out” the charge from February 28, 2016.

Police said previous violent incidents meant the seemingly innocent message had fearful associations for the woman.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the intervening three years of good behaviour showed a reduced need for deterrence.

He fined the man $200 with no conviction recorded.

