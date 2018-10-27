Home grown country star puts Gympie on world stage

HITTING THE RIGHT NOTE: Fiddle player and singer Emma Beau has just released a debut single called Wild Heart , the film clip of which was shot exclusively in Gympie.

"I JUST love Gympie. It's a big part of who I am,” recording artist Emma Beau says.

The songstress and accomplished violinist, who has been a fiddle player since she was 11, has just released her debut single Wild Heart.

The music video was shot exclusively in the Gympie region.

"I really wanted to showcase that Gympie connection,” Beau said.

In fewer than 24 hours of its release, Wild Heart shot to No.5 in the iTunes chart in the Australian Country Music category.

"It was really exciting. I really didn't expect it,” Beau said.

Although now based in Brisbane with her new husband and professional drummer Andy James, Beau said her Gympie roots were important to her, having grown up here.

"Gympie is so good for young artists,” she said.

The film clip was shot by Gympie videographer Jazmyn Smith, owner of Aesthete Film and Photography.

Her outfit was made by Racy and Lucky, a clothing brand established by Gympie woman Cyndi Vogels, especially for aspiring young female artists.

The song was written by Beau, who describes her style as traditional country with an older vibe.

Although only in her mid-20s, Beau is already an accomplished musician and vocalist and has worked with industry greats such as Kasey Chambers, Shane Nicholson, Jon English, Sara Storer and Fanny Lumsden.

She has also worked on The Voice Australia as a violinist.

The as-yet untitled album that will follow Wild Heart has been a labour of love for Beau for a while, with the energetic young artist looking to her fans, spread all around the world, to crowdfund the album.

"I was hoping to reach $12,000 to make the album but it wasn't long before I had over $13,000,” she said.

"It was amazing.”

You can find the single Wild Heart on Spotify, iTunes and through Beau's webpage www.emmabeau.com but the only place you will find the film clip is on YouTube.

She is hoping to release her debut album early next year and has described the whole experience as "so exciting”.