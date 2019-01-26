Home ground no for Gympie cowboy at bull n bronc

Rodeo: Gympie's cowboy has been a professional bull rider and travelled overseas for the sport and soon he will roar into the Bull n Bronc at the Gympie Showgrounds.

David Mawhinney said this week the home ground advantage would not play into his preparations.

"It doesn't make much difference where I ride, my battle is between me and the stock I draw,” he said.

"If I do my best and give it 100 per cent I'm happy.”

Mawhinney said riding bulls and broncs was "completely different”.

"With bulls you ride with one hand and you mainly balance with your feet and upper body,”he said.

"(With) broncs you lean back and lift the reins to get to the front of the horse.”

David Mawhinney, Hank McCarthy, Jayden Sims and Tom Bruggy compete at the Allora Show Rodeo. Photo: Deanna Millard/Warwick Daily News Deanna Millard

A typical rodeo is run in sections with the open juniors, novice bulls and a round of novice horses.

The difference in riding the stock means there are a few adjustments.

"You have to change a bit of gear and focus on your next event and clear your mind,” he said.

"I don't do a heap of things differently, I stay fairly busy and I know I have to get ready, get changed and get on.

"You nod your head and you know what you have to do. You hope it all falls into place.”

There are not many bulls that stand out for Mawhinney but one is Buffalo Bill.

"I have been lucky to win a few on him but he has thrown me off as well,” he said.

"It's a challenge every time you get on a different head of stock and certain challenges of drawing a certain bull.

"It is a great feeling when you get on a bull or bronc and you make a good ride.”