Home gifts good enough to eat

THE first thing that hits you when you enter Ali M Home and Garden is the aroma.

Boasting a range of fragrant and delicately made soaps, one could be forgiven at first for thinking they were something very different.

"They're styled like foods, like cupcakes,” said store owner Alison Davie-Martin.

"I've had people think they were the genuine item before too.”

But beyond the delicately crafted soaps, there's plenty else to see (and smell) here at Ali M as well.

"These are great for little ones,” she said, holding up a pack of brightly coloured bath crayons.

"It lets them draw and get creative on tiles without leaving a stain or a mark.”

Ms Davie-Martin said the main goal for customers was affordability without sacrificing on quality, a happy medium between boutique outlets and chain stores.

"For example, some of the candles can be ordered in bigger sizes, but that's obviously going to increase the price of them as well,” she said.

"The idea is to have something here, in Gympie, where people can come and pick up something nice.”

As far as business aspirations go, entering the world of home decoration wasn't exactly in the cards for Ms Davie-Martin.

After buying the building on Red Hill Rd, the plan was to originally sell it on.

Deciding to stay on and make a go of it however, there are already big plans in store.

"One of the big things people tell me is coffee, coffee's been the big thing,” she laughed.

'But I definitely think the air-conditioning is going to be the next instalment.”

If scented candles aren't your bag, there are also a wide variety of other products in stock at the store as well.

Across from the counter, a wide array of beautiful (and affordable) ceramic pots - on a nearby shelf stacks of crisp white bath towels.

Taking in the scent of a chocolate cake scented candle, Ms Davie-Martin admitted the range may not be the most 'masculine'.

But with the holiday season quickly approaching, Ali M should definitely be at the top of list for keen Gympie shoppers.