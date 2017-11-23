Home care 'time bomb' warning - MDs join funds campaign

CONSTANT: Sue Manton, pictured at a Melbourne Cup fundraiser, says fundraising for Little Haven Palliative Care is a constant battle for staff, volunteers and supporters of the service.

CONSTANT: Sue Manton, pictured at a Melbourne Cup fundraiser, says fundraising for Little Haven Palliative Care is a constant battle for staff, volunteers and supporters of the service. Jacob Carson

GYMPIE'S nation leading home based palliative care services need money, not just government promises, it was claimed yesterday.

Little Haven Palliative Care business manager Sue Manton welcomed the support of doctors for Queensland's community based palliative care groups.

But she said government funding bodies cannot seem to grasp that money is needed too.

And they do not get the message that the state's community-based home care system saves more than it costs.

Ms Manton said the medical profession had joined increasingly urgent calls for money to address what the medical profession has called "the growing palliative care crisis in Queensland.”

AMA state president Bill Boyd said politicians should use the last hours of the election campaign to address the crisis.

He said the AMA's election manifesto, the Five Point Plan for Better Health, called for a funding boost.

But the Gympie experience is that the government will not do what needs to be done, Sue Manton said.

"We have received a one-off $100,000 grant for computerised patient management system,but it will cost all of that.

"What we need is long term sustainable funding for the work we do, recognising the impact we have not only on the end of life experience for families in our region, but also the strain we relieve on the hospital system.”

She said population growth and the ageing of the baby boomers added to demand.

Home care 'time bomb' warning

The Australian Medical Association says politicians must address what it calls a "palliative care time bomb.”

AMA Queensland president Bill Boyd says palliative care "has been ignored for too long.

"We broadly welcome the announcements that have been made regarding hospitals and extra nurses, but palliative care isn't on anyone's radar.

"As our population ages we will see huge increases in the number of elderly people requiring palliative care services. If we're struggling now, how will we cope in five or 20 years?”