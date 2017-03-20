Home but out of his Territory

"BAD LUCK”: A Gympie magistrate has remarked on the bad luck of a man one drink over the limit and not on the roadway.

A GYMPIE drink driver who has spent a lot of time in the Northern Territory has been fined $300 and disqualified for the minimum one month when he faced Gympie Magistrates Court.

Geoffrey Desmond Theodore, 54, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.078%.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Theodore, said his client had driven from his house to the block he owned next door to pick up some items and attend his garden.

He had pulled up on the nature strip in Clematis St, because police were there and wanted to speak to him.

He had not ventured onto the actual roadway, but was technically on the surveyed road.

"The danger to the general public was practically zero and he was not actually on the sealed road,” Mr Wildie said.

Police told the court officers in Duke St had seen a utility vehicle driving across a vacant block.

Theodore produced a Northern Territory licence.

Things were a little different there, Mr Wildie said.

"You can't help bad luck,” Magistrate M Baldwin said.