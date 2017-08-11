Home, business and school targeted in break-ins

POLICE are calling for information after a business was broken into and a school damaged overnight in Gympie.

A sum of cash was stolen from Fisherman's Haul last night when the Chapple St business was broken into some time before 3.40am.

Around a similar time Gympie State High School was broken into, Gympie's Sergeant Andrew Holdings said, but the incidents are not believed to be linked.

He said a window had been broken to enter a school building and a number of liquor cans were found outside the damaged room.

"It's an offence under the education act to trespass on education owned land,” he said.

STOLEN: Items stolen from a shipping container at Pie Creek. Contributed

The disturbances come a week after thousands of dollars worth of goods was stolen from a Pie Creek property.

Police reported that the gear was taken from three unlocked shipping containers on Rocks Rd sometime between last Wednesday August 2 and Friday August 4.

The goods included a Husqvarna ride on mower, two dirt bikes, a child's quad bike, a custom modified trailer, a 5KVA generator, Makita power tools, whipper-snipper, ladders and camping gear.

Sgt Holding urged the public to report any suspicious activity, including the registration number of any car that looks out of place, to Gympie police on 5480 1111.