Dutton strips 11 sex predators of citizenship

PETER Dutton has stripped Australian citizenship from 11 depraved sexual predators and foreigners who lied to get into the country in the past year.

The Home Affairs Minister has used a little-known law to revoke the citizenship of 28 criminals since he took over the immigration portfolio in 2015. Mr Dutton said it was his job to keep Australians safe and pledged that he would use every power the law provided to do so.

"Many of these individuals have been paedophiles, rapists and terrorists. In many cases there have been countless victims, including women and children," he said.

Under section 34 of the Citizenship Act the minister can cancel the citizenship of law breakers who were sentenced to at least one year in jail for crimes committed before taking the oath.

Until Mr Dutton became minister it had only been used 16 times since 1949.

The former Labor government did not strip the Australian citizenship of any criminal dual nationals.

The government is pushing for new powers to allow the minister to revoke the Australian citizenship of terrorists who had been thrown behind bars for at least a year if they have the right to the citizenship of another country.

Currently the power can only be invoked if the sentence was six years or more.

Among the 11 delinquents stripped of their Australian citizenship were individuals convicted of:

■ Five counts of indecent dealing with a boy under 16 years and eight counts of indecent dealing with a boy under 14 years.

■ Two counts indecent treatment of girl under 16 and two counts indecent assault.

■ Twelve counts indecent treatment of girl under 16 and 15 counts of incest.

■ One count of maintaining sexual relationship with child and 11 counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 years.

■ Jailed South African-born rapist Robin Gerald Dyers was among those stripped and is set to be booted out of the country on his release.

