Home advantage for Gympie MX pro keen for nationals

HOME TURF: Gympie motocross rider Jesse Bishop practices his move on the MX Farm Queensland track at Curra.

HOME TURF: Gympie motocross rider Jesse Bishop practices his move on the MX Farm Queensland track at Curra. Troy Jegers

Jesse Bishop's advantage for MX Nationalals: Gympie rider Jesse Bishop will have the home advantage for round 6 of the MX Nationals but will be under pressure to perform.

MOTOCROSS: Gympie rider Jesse Bishop will have the home advantage for round 6 of the MX Nationals but will be under pressure to perform.

The event will be held on his family's property MX Farm Queensland at Curra on June 23.

More than 450 riders are expected and about 10,000 spectators.

"It is going to be pretty amazing with all the action,” Bishop said.

Motocross - Jesse Bishop Troy Jegers

"It is going to be something to remember and see this place get turned into what it needs to be,” he said.

"I am just excited to have the advantage on everyone because it is my own track.”

READ MORE: New sports venue lands major event for Gympie

When asked if he was putting extra pressure on himself to perform, he replied: "Of course, we always put pressure on ourselves as riders.

"The best way to go about it is to go in with a level head and whatever happens, happens. It is all about having fun.

Motocross - Jesse Bishop Troy Jegers

"It will be turned into a public facility soon where everyone can come out and families can enjoy the place as well and bring the littlies and have a good fun family day out here.”

Bishop turned pro about three years ago and has been riding for about 17 years.

This track at Curra outclasses tracks around the country.

"It is going to be the best track in Australia,” Bishop said.

"(It's) the wide open terrain on it; we have not moved much dirt and we have worked with what we have got which makes for more fun on the track.

"Up the back section it gets a bit sandy with soil types.”

Motocross - Jesse Bishop Troy Jegers

The first race of the season for the nationals will be at Appin, NSW, on March 17.

"I have been riding in nationals for a few years now, turned pro in 2016 and right now it is just training and riding,” Bishop said.

"I am looking into stepping up to ride in the nationals full-time and I am just getting ready for round 1.”

Similarities in the track in Sydney to Curra had made training easier, Bishop said.

"Fairly hilly and the soil is harder in Sydney but I know what I am ready for,” he said.