Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Yacht break moorings
Offbeat

HOLY SHIP! Yacht beaches itself in Coffs

TIM JARRETT
by and Tim Jarrett, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 2:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONLOOKERS at the Coffs Harbour Jetty were treated to a strange sight this afternoon - a yacht had broken its moorings and beached itself on the sand.

Just after 1pm a small yacht about was found beached at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Beach and had rolled over into the water on the low tide.

 

Water police hold the yacht in place while the skipper heads into town. Photo: Frank Redward
Water police hold the yacht in place while the skipper heads into town. Photo: Frank Redward

 

Attending Water police said the vessel was registered to a Taree address and went on board to inspect it and see what they could do to secure it until the skipper could be found.

A yacht washes up on Jetty Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A yacht washes up on Jetty Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

The vessel appeared to be taking on water as water police bought out what looked like an anchor as belongings began spilling out onto the beach.

Seagulls watch on as the yacht takes on water, no doubt relieved their lack of fingers means they won’t be accused of bad knot tying. Photo: Frank Redward
Seagulls watch on as the yacht takes on water, no doubt relieved their lack of fingers means they won’t be accused of bad knot tying. Photo: Frank Redward

Two men later came to the yacht and assisted police but left very quickly with a bag of very wet belongings.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Horror head-on crash victims all live in the Gympie region

        Premium Content Horror head-on crash victims all live in the Gympie region

        News More details have emerged about the high speed head-on crash on the Wide Bay...

        ATO investigates Rattler Jobkeeper claims

        Premium Content ATO investigates Rattler Jobkeeper claims

        News The ATO has been asked to rule on the matter after concerns raised

        Festival brings Karl S. Williams to Gympie region

        Premium Content Festival brings Karl S. Williams to Gympie region

        News Festival of Small Halls has announced that Karl S. Williams and women in docs will...