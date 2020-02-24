Holy shark: Man’s shock as ripper catch bitten off
A BRIBIE Island man got quite the shock when a "big ass shark" took a chunk of a catch he'd spent almost 20 minutes reeling in yesterday.
David Patrick was fishing in the Pumicestone Passage on Sunday morning when he thought he'd lined up a decent catch.
After almost 20 minutes of trying to reel in the shovelnose ray, Mr Patrick said he got a sudden "mad dash".
"Then all of a sudden, boom, the shark jumped out of the water," he said.
"It was very good to see."
The shark, which Mr Patrick said was about 2-3m long, took a huge chunk out of the ray, leaving only the head.
After snapping a few photos to remember the day, Mr Patrick said he threw the head back into the ocean for the "fish gods".